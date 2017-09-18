Montana schools to resume classes after closure for 3 days over threats made by text, email

Classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday at Flathead Valley public schools that were closed after several schools received cyber threats from an unknown person.

Teachers were to return Monday. Flathead Valley Community College planned to resume classes on Monday, as well.

The first threat was sent Wednesday to the Columbia Falls school district. Other schools received similar threats. Investigators have not released the contents of the threats but Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says it’s apparent the person is trying to incite fear.

Investigators believe the person hacked into the Columbia Falls school district computer and used information gained to text and email more disturbing threats to students, families and staff.

Curry says there’s no information that leads investigators to believe the suspect is actually in the Flathead Valley area.