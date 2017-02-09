Montana wins lone regular season contest with Southern Utah

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) Sayeed Pridgett had 19 points and Montana beat Southern Utah 70-55 on Thursday night in the only matchup of the season between the two schools.

The win is the Grizzlies second straight following their second four-game losing streak of the season. Montana also lost four in a row to open the season in November.

Walter Wright finished with 14 points for Montana (12-13, 7-5 Big Sky), while Fabijan Krslovic chipped in 10.

The Grizzlies shot just 40.7 percent from the field and 19 percent from 3-point range. But they hit 22 of 26 at the line, and held a plus-18 advantage in free-throw points.

Randy Onwuasor scored 16 points to lead Southern Utah (4-21, 2-10), which has lost 10 consecutive and has just one win since the calendar flipped to 2017.

Montana led by just four with 16:05 left but regained a double-digit advantage with 13:54 remaining and cruised to the end.

Hoops Dynasty Recruit, Game Plan & Compete For Prizes

Play Now!