Montero fades in 5th as Mets stall in Atlanta

Montero allowed just four baserunners through the first four innings and issued just two walks — his lowest total in his past four starts — over 4 2/3 innings. But those two walks (one intentional) in the fifth proved costly for the right-hander. He encountered a one-run deficit in the second inning when the Braves opted to not accept a catcher’s interference call on David Freitas‘ one-out dribbler in front of the mound to score Dansby Swanson.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Two was too many: Freitas doubled and scored on Ender Inciarte‘s game-tying single with one out in the fifth. Montero then got into trouble when he issued a six-pitch walk to Ozzie Albies and uncorked a wild pitch that led to the decision to load the bases by intentionally walking Freddie Freeman. This set the stage for the sacrifice fly delivered by Adams, who had entered when left hamstring tightness forced Matt Kemp‘s exit at the end of the fourth.

Two was not enough: After Smith recorded the second of the two fourth-inning doubles that exploited Kemp’s limited mobility, Juan Lagares was set down by the first of Newcomb’s five straight strikeouts. When the Braves starting pitcher exited with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth, Dan Winkler entered and promptly got Lagares to ground into a double play.

