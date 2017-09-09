Montero limits Reds as Mets win 4th straight

Montero’s start was not without its hiccups. The right-hander walked five and allowed four hits, all singles. But he stranded eight Reds on base between the second and fifth innings, allowing him to depart at that time with a one-run lead.

Less effective was Reds starter Homer Bailey, who held the Mets to two early runs before coughing up another in the sixth, then hitting and walking the only two batters he faced in the seventh. Bailey, who posted a 3.00 ERA in his three previous starts, gave up five runs in six-plus innings — two of them inherited runs that reliever Michael Lorenzen allowed to score on a single by Norichika Aoki.

Following a 14-game streak where the Reds rotation didn’t allow more than three runs, the Mets have roughed up Cincinnati starters two games in a row after rookie Amir Garrett was tapped for four runs on Friday.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Backstop blastoff: Bailey committed a cardinal sin in the bottom of the second, walking Dominic Smith with two outs. That brought up Plawecki, who ripped a two-run homer 408 feet off the facing of the second deck in left field. The Mets never trailed again thanks to the long ball from Plawecki, who has six extra-base hits in 13 games since returning from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Missed opportunity: The Reds took an early lead when Scott Schebler hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning, taking advantage of Montero’s wildness. They then loaded the bases with two outs, but Phillip Ervin popped up in foul ground to end Cincinnati’s most promising scoring threat.