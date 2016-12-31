Montreal Canadiens: Carey Price Makes Highlight Reel Save

Montreal Canadiens Goaltender Carey Price makes yet another Highlight Reel save vs the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Montreal Canadiens played a shaky 60 minutes verse the Pittsburgh Penguins, but took too many penalties. A too many men on the ice penalty, was the final nail in the coffin for the Habs as they lost 4-3 in overtime. One player stood out for the Canadiens and made several key plays for the Habs.

Carey Price was the Canadiens best player throughout the game and kept the Habs alive. Price made 37 saves in the loss and many of which were extremely difficult. This is obviously nothing new for the Canadiens, as Price does this same thing night in and night out.

Carey Price’s top highlight of the game was an incredible save made by Carey Price during the first season. Price appeared to be down and out, but he some how managed to reach up making an incredible blocker save.

Carey is obviously the Habs best player and he gives the Canadiens a chance to win every game. Price should be in the running for another MVP trophy as he keeps up his terrific play.

Coming into tonight’s game Carey Price had a 1.99 goals against average and a .931 save percentage. Price also has recorded 18 wins in 27 games played this season. Carey’s numbers are among the NHL’s best for goaltenders.

Carey Making Canadiens History

Price is also on the verge of further cementing himself in Habs history. Carey’s 251 wins is only eight wins away from passing the legendary Ken Dryden 258 wins. Price is also only 61 wins away from passing from the franchise’s all time wins leader Jacques Plante, who has 312 wins.

Carey has already cemented himself as one of the best Goaltenders in franchise history. But he may end up being the greatest Canadiens goaltender of all time. Price may only need a little more Playoff success to cement his legacy.

