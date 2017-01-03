Montreal Canadiens: Price Voted to All Star Game as Captain

Montreal Canadiens Goaltender Carey Price was voted to represent the Atlantic Division, at the NHL All Star Game.

Today, the NHL announced that Montreal Canadiens Goaltender Carey Price will be headed to the All Star game. Price is also representing the Atlantic Division as team Captain. The Fans were responsible for choosing four team Captains to represent each division.

Carey Price was up against some stiff competition for votes, as their are a lot of really popular players. For example, Toronto Maple Leafs Center, Auston Matthews, has been constantly thrust into the media spotlight. He has enjoyed a great rookie season, and is one of the league leaders in scoring.

Also, players like Erik Karlsson, of the Ottawa Senators, and Dylan Larkin, of the Detroit Red Wings are also very popular players. They both could have earned many votes, but ultimately Price got more votes. Also, Price was the only goalie selected as a captain.

Carey’s Sensational Season

Price is enjoying yet another sensational season between the pipes. In 27 games Price has a sparkling 2.07 goals against average, and a .930 save percentage. Price also has a record of totaled 18 wins this season.

Carey’s numbers don’t even paint the full picture, because he is constantly making incredible saves. Here is an example of one Carey Price’s unreal saves.

Carey Chasing Down Habs History

Price is also closer in moving up the Habs all time record books this season. If Price were to eight more games this season, he will pass Ken Dryden for third on the Habs all time wins list. Carey is only 61 wins behind Jacques Plante, who is the Franchise’s all time leader in wins.

Price at 29 years old has plenty of time to chase down many more Habs records. Carey could go down as the greatest Canadiens Goaltender of all time, but he just needs the most elusive credential there is in Hockey. Price needs a Stanley Cup, and hopefully this will be his year.

