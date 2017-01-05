Moore scores 20, Utah State beats New Mexico 79-75

LOGAN, Utah (AP) Jalen Moore had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Koby McEwen scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half and Utah State beat New Mexico 79-75 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game skid.

Sam Merrill scored 13 with a career-high eight assists and Quinn Taylor added 10 points for Utah State.

The game featured eight ties and 15 lead changes, the last of each came when – in the midst of a 16-5 run -McEwen hit a pair of free throws to tie it and then made a 3 that gave the Aggies (7-7, 1-2 Mountain West) a 60-57 advantage with 8:20 left. Two foul shots by McEwen capped the spurt and made it 69-61 with 2:48 to play.

Shane Rector made two layups while McEwen and Moore combined to hit 6 of 6 free throws from there to seal it.

Tim Williams had 30 points – one shy of his career high – on 13-of-18 shooting for New Mexico (9-6, 2-0). Elijah Brown scored 17, including three 3-pointers.