FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Marquise Moore scored 24 points, including four free throws in the last half-minute as George Mason rallied for its first Atlantic 10 Conference win this season, beating UMass 86-81 on Wednesday night.

After falling behind in the second half, George Mason (11-4, 1-1) went on a 16-4 run to lead 69-61 on a Jaire Grayer 3-pointer with 5:54 to play. UMass (10-5, 0-2) scored the next seven to regain the lead, but a Grayer 3-point play sparked a 10-0 run for the Patriots.

The Minutemen’s Dejon Jarreau scored six of his eight points in a flurry that saw UMass close to 83-81 with 27 seconds left. Moore hit four foul shots and Grayer blocked a Jarreau layup to close it out. Leading scorer Donte Clark fouled out with 36 seconds left, scoring 15 points.

Rashaan Holloway scored 17 points with 10 rebounds for his first double-double, grabbing five of the boards in UMass’ late surge to regain the lead. Luwayne Pipkins scored 16.