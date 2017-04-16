More money woes for Tori

Apparently being the daughter of a multimillionaire media tycoon isn’t enough to save you from financial dire straits.

The New York Post has learned that the IRS has emptied bank accounts belonging to late TV mogul Aaron Spelling’s daughter Tori Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott.

In July 2016, it was reported that the couple — who had their fifth child in March — were slammed with a federal tax lien for $707,487.30 in unpaid federal taxes for their 2014 bill alone.

Meanwhile, the paper reported that McDermott’s ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, is threatening him with jail over unpaid child support for their 18-year-old son, Jack. During a court hearing over the child support in March, McDermott told a judge that he had “fallen on hard times.”

And their struggles don’t stop there. In November 2016, “Entertainment Tonight” reported that the couple were also being sued by American Express over an unpaid credit-card balance of $87,595.55 and had been sued by the same company earlier in the year over a $37,981.97 bill.

The “Beverly Hills 90210” alum is reportedly hoping to spin another reality show off of her growing brood and position herself as a Martha Stewart-like domestic goddess.

In her 2013 book “Spelling It Like It Is,” she wrote, “It’s no mystery why I have money problems. I grew up rich beyond anyone’s dreams. Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can’t seem to let go of my ­expensive tastes.”

A rep for Spelling didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

Click here to read more in the New York Post.