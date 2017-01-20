More than 100 “core Al Qaeda” fighters at a training camp outside of Aleppo were killed after 14 bombs were dropped in a B-52 and drone air strike on Thursday evening, U.S. defense officials told Fox News.

The assault targeted an Al Qaeda camp just west of the Syrian capital.

Additional information was not readily available on Friday.

The strike comes just a day after a pair of B-2 “stealth” bombers blasted two ISIS training camps in Libya on Wednesday evening. This assault killed an estimated 85 terrorists at the camps, which were located about 30 miles southwest of the Libyan coastal city of Sitre.

B-2 BOMBERS KILL NEARLY 100 ISIS TERRORISTS IN LIBYA

Defense Secretary Ash Carter, who confirmed that outgoing President Barack Obama authorized the assault, said many of the ISIS fighters were “actively plotting operations in Europe.”

U.S. drones “cleaned up” the operation by launching hellfire missiles that killed a several of ISIS fighters trying to run to safety.

