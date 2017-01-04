More than 1,000 to attend conservative Presbyterian gathering

A fast-growing theologically conservative Presbyterian denomination will be holding its latest National Gathering later this month in South Carolina.

The Evangelical Covenant Order of Presbyterians, a denomination formed in 2012 in response to the increasingly liberal positions of the Presbyterian Church (USA), will be holding its 2017 National Gathering Jan. 24-26.

First Presbyterian Church of Greenville, a congregation of about 3,500 members that joined ECO back in 2012, is the scheduled location for the major gathering.

The Rev. Richard Gibbons, senior pastor of FPC Greenville, told The Christian Post that his church was chosen as the site for the gathering for multiple reasons. “A large central meeting area was required for the plenary sessions, as was multiple breakout rooms for smaller seminars and workshops,” said Gibbons.

“The other very practical question was the weather and South Carolina should be pleasant at the end of January. In addition to the above, First Presbyterian is located downtown with several major hotels within walking distance on Main Street.”

Gibbons also told CP that his congregation will be occupied with preparing the church for the National Gathering, as they expect approximately 1,100 pastors and elders to come.

