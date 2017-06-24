More Than 140 Feared Lost In Devastating China Landslide

As many as 120 people were believed to be buried in southwestern China following a landslide on Saturday devastated a mountain village in Sichuan province, according to local reports. The landslide occurred at 6 a.m. local time, the Chinese state-run broadcaster China Central Television reported. CNN reported that some 780 rescuers were enlisted to help lost villagers in the Xinmo village in Mao County, Abe Prefecture, where some 46 homes were destroyed. Chinese President Xi Jinping has said “all-out efforts” are being made to save lives, China’s People’s Daily tweeted.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.