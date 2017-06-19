More than 80 Great Danes were rescued from a suspected puppy mill in New Hampshire Friday by police and officials with the Humane Society of the United States.

Police in Wolfeboro, located about 60 miles northeast of Manchester, served a warrant on a local property where they found 84 dogs being housed in “unsafe and unsanitary conditions.”

The dogs were found living in “squalid conditions with limited access to food or water,” according to a press release from the Humane Society.

Some of the dogs were seen “sliding on their own feces while walking,” while others “had eyelids so swollen their eyes were red,” according to the Humane Society. Rescuers were also overwhelmed by “the smell of ammonia, feces and raw chicken.”

Police said they had received a number of complaints regarding barking dogs on the property, and began investigating in early May.

“I’ve never seen conditions this bad in more than 21 years of law enforcement,” said Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau. “Words cannot describe the absolute abhorrent conditions these animals were living in.”

All of the dogs were confiscated from the property, and taken to an emergency shelter.

“It’s astonishing that such cruelty can occur and I’m so relieved that these animals are now safe and in the hands of people who will provide proper care for them,” said Lindsay Hamrick, New Hampshire state director for The HSUS. “We anticipate caring for them for several months.”

The dogs will be thoroughly examined by a team of veterinarians and receive any necessary immediate medical treatment at the emergency shelter, Humane Society officials said.