More than a dozen injured in ‘terrorist’ incident at London subway station
At least 22 people were injured at a London subway station on Friday after witnesses reported a blast on a packed rush-hour commuter train which police were treating as a terrorism incident.
A bucket burns at a London subway station that police say was caused by an explosion (left). People leave a packed London sudway station after a “terrorist incident” on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.
(@Alex Littlefield via AP)
Map shows a “terrorist incident” at the Parsons Green subway station in London on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.
(AP)
A fire on a plastic bucket burns at southwest London subway station after an explosion.
(@RRigs via AP)
An injured woman is assisted by a police officer in west London after an explosion on a London Underground train
(Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
A woman reacts outside Parsons Green subway station in London.
(REUTERS/Kevin Coombs )
Members of a bomb disposal squad stand in the street near Parsons Green subway station in London.
(REUTERS/Kevin Coombs )
Deputy Chief Constable Adrian Hanstock of the British Transport Police makes a statement to the media
(REUTERS/Luke MacGregor )
