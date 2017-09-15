More than a dozen injured in ‘terrorist’ incident at London subway station

At least 22 people were injured at a London subway station on Friday after witnesses reported a blast on a packed rush-hour commuter train which police were treating as a terrorism incident.

London Terror A bucket burns at a London subway station that police say was caused by an explosion (left). People leave a packed London sudway station after a “terrorist incident” on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. (@Alex Littlefield via AP) london-terror

Map shows a “terrorist incident” at the Parsons Green subway station in London on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. (AP) map-shows-a-“terrorist-incident”-at-the-parsons-green-subway-station-in-london-on-friday,-sept.-15,-2017.

A fire on a plastic bucket burns at southwest London subway station after an explosion. (@RRigs via AP) a-fire-on-a-plastic-bucket-burns-at-southwest-london-subway-station-after-an-explosion.

An injured woman is assisted by a police officer in west London after an explosion on a London Underground train (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) an-injured-woman-is-assisted-by-a-police-officer-in-west-london-after-an-explosion-on-a-london-underground-train

A woman reacts outside Parsons Green subway station in London. (REUTERS/Kevin Coombs ) a-woman-reacts-outside-parsons-green-subway-station-in-london.

Members of a bomb disposal squad stand in the street near Parsons Green subway station in London. (REUTERS/Kevin Coombs ) members-of-a-bomb-disposal-squad-stand-in-the-street-near-parsons-green-subway-station-in-london.