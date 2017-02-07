Morehead State anticipates 2017 season

(STATS) – Coach Rob Tenyer has helped raise the stature of Morehead State’s program in his four seasons.

The Eagles will seek another important step during their 11-game 2017 schedule that was announced Tuesday.

They seek to build on last year’s 4-7 record. Two years ago, a 7-4 season marked their best win total since 2007.

Morehead State will play five home games this year, starting with an Aug. 31 season opener against Kentucky Christian. Within the Pioneer Football League schedule, the Eagles will host Dayton (Sept. 23), Butler (Oct. 7), Stetson (Oct. 21, Homecoming) and Davidson (Nov. 18).

The road portion of the schedule features games at Big South power Liberty (Sept. 9) and defending PFL champion San Diego (Oct. 14).

“I really like the schedule,” Tenyer said. “I believe it’s set up for an opportunity to have a great season.”

2017 Morehead State Schedule

Aug. 31, Kentucky Christian

Sept. 9, at Liberty

Sept. 16, at Austin Peay

Sept. 23, Dayton*

Sept. 30, at Campbell*

Oct. 7, Butler*

Oct. 14, at San Diego*

Oct. 21, Stetson* (Homecoming)

Oct. 28, at Valparaiso*

Nov. 11, at Marist*

Nov. 18, Davidson*

* – PFL game