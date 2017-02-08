Morehead State tops rival Murray State 101-100 in OT

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) DeJuan Marrero scored 21 points and Miguel Dicent had 19, including the winning layup with 4.5 seconds to play, and Morehead State defeated rival Murray State 101-100 on Wednesday night.

Murray State scored seven-straight points and took a 100-99 lead on Bryce Jones’ two free throws with 29 seconds remaining. After Dicent’s basket, Jones missed a long 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key.

Xavier Moon added 18 points, including eight in overtime before fouling out, for Morehead State (12-12, 8-3 Ohio Valley), which has won three straight and six of seven. Marrero, who also fouled out in OT, had 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double in seven games.

Jonathan Stark scored a career-high 33 points, including the tying free throws with three seconds left in regulation, for the Racers (12-13, 6-4) but fouled out in OT. Terrell Miller had 27, including Murray State’s first nine in overtime. The Racers are battling to post their 30th consecutive winning season, the fourth longest streak in Division I.

Morehead State led 44-32 at the half but the Racers had a 23-8 run to go up 62-58 with 11 minutes left in regulation.

