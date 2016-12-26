Morgan Cox, Sam Koch Explain Field Goal Gone Wrong

The Ravens have three Pro Bowl specialists. Kicker Justin Tucker is headed to his second Pro Bowl this year. Long snapper Morgan Cox and punter Sam Koch went to Hawaii last year.

There isn’t a better trio in the NFL than the Wolfpack.

That’s why what happened in Sunday’s 31-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was so surprising.

The unit botched a 44-yard field-goal attempt near the start of the second quarter. Cox’s snap was high and Koch, who typically can snare off-kilter snaps, wasn’t able to bring it in.

Tucker, who has been perfect this season when his attempt hasn’t been blocked, didn’t get an opportunity to split the uprights once again. Tucker had a field-goal attempt blocked in New England when linebacker Shea McClellin leapt over Cox.

“With specialists, it’s a matter of a fraction of millimeters,” Cox said. “On the snap, I just let go of it too late. If I let go of it just a little earlier, I’d feel better about the snap.”

“It’s just one of those freak things that happened,” Koch told The Baltimore Sun. “I know that Morgan wanted it probably a little lower, and I should have bailed him out and got it down. But it just didn’t happen.”

The two work diligently at their craft in all conditions. They study and practice every situation and execute it flawlessly nearly every time.

“Obviously, I hate that I let the guys down and I’m going to go to work to make sure it never happens again,” Cox said.

“If anything, I’m going to use it as a motivator going forward to keep working hard and make sure it never happens again.”