Morgan Moses Has Become A 'Great Leader' On Offensive Line

Opposite Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams , Morgan Moses has emerged as one of the best right tackles in the NFL today and as a good soundboard for younger players.

Spending his final two seasons at the University of Virginia at left tackle, Morgan Moses had some “growing pains” during his rookie season with the Washington Redskins at right tackle.

The 6-foot-6, 335 pounder transitioned to right tackle after being selected in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He would appear in eight games with one start against the San Francisco 49ers before suffering a late season Lisfranc injury.

To make matters worse for Moses following that rookie season, the Redskins selected Brandon Scherff with the No. 5-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Iowa start immediately began working with the first-team offense at right tackle that season, pushing the recovering Moses down the unofficial depth chart.

But then at training camp that year, Moses impressed. Just a few days into practices, he was working with the first unit once again at right tackle with Scherff at right guard, a more natural position for him.

Moses has now started 32 consecutive regular season games for the Redskins.

“Everything was different, being right-handed as opposed to being a left tackle,” said Redskins head coach Jay Gruden about Moses. “His growth with Coach [Bill] Callahan has been out of this world. He is one of the top right tackles, I think, in the league, quite honestly. He plays with great length. He’s very knowledgeable for the game. He works extremely hard on and off the field. He’s a great leader for the rest of the guys.”

With his rookie contract expiring at the end of this season, the Redskins didn’t want the 26-year-old to test the open market. So on the day the 2017 NFL Draft was set to begin, Washington announced a multi-year extension for Moses.

“I look back at the past three years and being here and just being blessed to play here – and I look back at three years ago where I was at the draft – to be here where I’m one of the first guys in my class to sign a big extension, it just shows you that if you stay blessed and you stay true to your process, anything can happen,” Moses said. “It’s a big deal for me to be here because I have so many things in the community that are working for me and for others here, so to be here and be hands-on with it, it’s going to allow me to do some great things.”

Even though Moses now has the long-term contract under his belt, Redskins assistant head coach/offensive line coach Bill Callahan expects him to remain the same when it comes to getting ready for games week in and week out.

“He’s mindful about everything in his preparation, he’s great in the meeting room, he’s great with the young players, he can help players at other positions, he can see well in so many respects and, of course, he’s going to execute,” Callahan said. “He’s gone against some of the top defensive ends in this league and he’s faired pretty well.”

Added Moses: “I still consider myself one of the younger guys on the team so [I’ll] just keep on learning every day,” Moses said. “[and] helping the younger guys out, the rookies. How to do the right thing, how to train like a professional, and go forward from there.”