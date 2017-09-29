Mormons gather for conference without top leader

The Mormon church is holding its twice-a-year conference this weekend amid a tumultuous U.S. political climate and without the participation of its ailing 90-year-old president.

Thomas S. Monson, head of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will miss the conference for the first time since 1963. That’s when he became the youngest-ever member of the top governing body called Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

He ascended to the top leadership post in 2008 and is considered a prophet, seer and revelator.

Another key leader, 85-year-old Robert D. Hales, also will miss the conference due to his health.

Topics to be discussed are kept under wraps until conference begins. But church leaders may keep urging church members to stand up for their beliefs while not judging or offending people who hold different opinions.