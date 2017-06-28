MORNING BRIEF: Author says US missed chance to kill ISIS leader Baghdadi

A former member of a secret U.S. special operations task force described to Fox News Tuesday how close American forces came to killing ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in December 2011.

Brett Velicovich, the author of the new book “Drone Warrior,” told Fox News’ “Hannity” that a targeting unit “had actually located Baghdadi and pinpointed him to a house on the ground.”

AMERICANS ‘DESERVE BETTER’

The feud between the Trump White House and CNN reached a fever pitch Tuesday during a feisty press briefing where Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders slammed “fake news” and said Americans “deserve something better.”

Sanders conducted the first televised briefing in a week, following complaints from the press corps that too many are being held off-camera. She took the podium in place of Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who was on Capitol Hill for a GOP Senate luncheon.

MCCONNELL DELAYS VOTE

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday delayed the vote on his ObamaCare overhaul plan amid dwindling support from rank-and-file Republicans, touching off what is sure to be a furious scramble to revise the bill and win over GOP holdouts.

“We’re going to continue the discussion,” the Kentucky Republican said after emerging from a closed-door meeting with Republicans. “We will not be on the bill this week.”

BELLWEATHER

A group of Iraqi Christians facing deportation under President Trump’s tough new border controls has been given a temporary reprieve, but could still be sent back to face what their attorney calls almost certain death.

A U.S. District Judge issued a stay this week on the deportation of 82 Chaldean and Assyrian Christians from the Detroit area, who have criminal records, but who have served their prison time and paid their debt to society.

