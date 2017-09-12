MORNING BRIEF: Carrier headed to the Florida Keys after Hurricane Irma

The U.S. Navy dispatched the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and two other ships to the Florida Keys to help with search-and-rescue operations after Hurricane Irma slammed the region.

Gov. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said, “I just hope everyone survived,” after a flyover of the hurricane-battered Keys yielded what the governor said were scenes of devastation.

WAIT A SECOND

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats were too hasty to celebrate the shock spending deal they made with President Donald Trump last week, saying it is not as good as they believe to be.

“The deal is not quite as good as my counterpart thought it was,” the Senator from Kentucky told the New York Times‘ ‘The New Washington’ podcast, explaining that the battle for the debt limit increase will be delayed well beyond the initially agreed December deadline.

DESTROYING EVIDENCE?

A Maryland county judge has ordered the state bar to investigate three lawyers accused of deleting thousands of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Circuit Judge Paul F. Harris Jr. ruled Monday that the Attorney Grievance Commission and Office of Bar Counsel Maryland Office of Bar Counsel must look into complaints against Cheryl Mills, Heather Samuelson and David E. Kendall, citing “allegations of destroying evidence,” according to The Washington Times.

UC BERKELEY CONTROVERSY

Campus officials at the University of California, Berkeley, said Monday that they were going to investigate the viral video that appears to show a campus police officer confiscating a hot dog vendor’s money who was allegedly operating without a permit.

The cart vendor, identified only as Juan, was working on a public sidewalk on Saturday near California Memorial Stadium during the Cal Berkeley game when he was approached by a campus police officer, reports said.

