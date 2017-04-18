Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgia special House election

DEMS POUR MILLIONS, STAR POWER IN GEORGIA HOUSE RACE

Democrats are looking for a major upset Tuesday in an attempt to win a House seat in a Georgia election that was vacated when President Trump named Tom Price his Health and Human Services Secretary. Dems have poured millions into the race and saddled Jon Ossoff when Hollywood star power. The race features 18 candidates — 11 Republicans, five Democrats and two independents. To outright take the so-called “jungle primary,” the winner must get more than 50 percent of the vote. If not, the leader would face the second-place finisher in a runoff. Ossoff is expected to get the most votes but not the majority, likely sending him and one of the Republican candidates to the June 20 runoff.

VIDEO: DEMS HOPE TO FLIP GEORGIA HOUSE SEAT IN SPECIAL ELECTION

TRUMP TAUNTS DEM CANDIDATE IN GEORGIA ELECTION

NORTH KOREA VOWS FREQUENT MISSILE TESTS

North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Han Song Ryol told BBC Monday that the isolated nation will be “conducting more missile tests on a weekly, monthly and yearly basis.” Han’s comments come as tensions have escalated on the Korean Peninsula. North Korea’s deputy U.N. ambassador Kim In Ryong added that the region was turning into “the world’s biggest hotspot” and creating “a dangerous situation in which a thermonuclear war may break out at any moment.” Meanwhile, Vice President Pence reiterated the U.S.’ commitment to its Asian allies in his visit to Japan.

PENTAGON TO REVIEW NUCLEAR POSTURE AMID NORTH KOREA TENSIONS

US MISSILE SYSTEM EN ROUTE TO KOREAN PENINSULA

STEVE STEPHENS FINANCIAL TROUBLES REVEALED

The accused Cleveland Facebook killer was battling multiple evictions, bankruptcy and a gambling issue before he allegedly filmed himself killing an elderly man and posting it on the social media website on Easter Sunday. Court documents revealed Stephens went through bankruptcy court and faced eviction multiple times. He also claimed to have gambled his money away at a Cleveland casino. Police said earlier that a $50,000 reward had been offered for any information leading to his capture. He remained on the lam as of early Tuesday.

VIDEO: MANHUNT FOR FACEBOOK MURDER SUSPECT EXTENDS NATIONWIDE

VIDEO: EARLY PRISON RELEASES BLAMED FOR CRIME SPIKE IN CALIFORNIA

REP. ROBERT PITTENGER: CHINA AND THE CRUCIAL CHOICE AMERICA NEEDS TO MAKE

America has a choice. We can have prescriptive economic and trade policies with China – including tariffs, sanctions, improved export control laws, and strong CFIUS review authorities – or we can continue to allow them to advance their human rights abuses, execute massive corporate theft and cyberespionage operations, and deliver material support for North Korea.

HILLARY CLINTON CALLED OBAMA TO APOLOGIZE FOR ELECTION-NIGHT LOSS

A new book chronicling Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign revealed that she called former President Obama after suffering an election-night loss to Donald Trump. According to a Washington Post book review, Clinton said, “Mr. President, I’m sorry.” The White urged Clinton to concede to Trump as the eventual president was winning key battleground states.

TRUMP TO ORDER INCREASED SCRUTINY OF H-1B VISA PROGRAM

UAL TALKS TO WALL STREET FOR FIRST TIME AFTER DAU DRAGGING DRAMA

Amid a PR crisis of historical proportions, United Airlines posted results late Monday and will talk to investors for the first time on Tuesday. How much will potential litigation from Dr. Dau and others cost the airline and will it impact future travelers?

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW IF YOU MISSED THE TAX DEADLINE

TRUMP TAX RETURNS: WHITE HOUSE SAYS ‘NOTHING HAS CHANGED’

NETFLIX EARNINGS REAX, DIGGING INTO SUBSCRIBER GROWTH

Keeping an eye on analyst/stock reaction to Netflix earnings which came out after the bell on Monday.

HOW WILL AMERICANS REALLY SPEND THEIR TAX REFUND?

TAX FREEBIES AND DEALS 2017

SNAP ON LATEST MANUFACTURING DARLING TO HOST TRUMP

The tool maker joins the ranks of Boeing and Carrier Tuesday when it welcomes America’s pro-business POTUS to its Kenosha, Wisconsin HQ. The company’s stock is down 5 percent this year, but will it get a Trump bump Tues amid any news on future hiring?

TRUMP’S SNAP-ON VISIT WILL TOUT BUY AMERICAN, HIRE AMERICAN AGENDA

KOBE BRYANT TAKES CREATIVE LEAD ON BODYARMOR’S FIRST TV CAMPAIGN

NBA legend Kobe Bryant is taking a hands-on approach to promoting BodyArmor, the upstart sports drink brand that counts him as its No. 3 shareholder. Bryant wrote, directed and narrated the brand’s first-ever national TV campaign, which debuts this week – a crucial step as it looks to challenge Gatorade long-term. We talk to Bryant and company CEO Mike Repole (founder of VitaminWater) about the new campaign and what it means for the brand.