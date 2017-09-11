MORNING BRIEF: Irma slams Florida; millions without power; unknown amount of damage

Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.

The hurricane’s maximum sustained winds weakened to 85 mph with additional weakening expected. As of 2 a.m. EDT, the storm was centered about 25 miles northeast of Tampa and moving north-northwest near 15 mph.

OVERNIGHT DEVELOPMENTS: Branson show’s devastation; Miami Beach closed until Tuesday; Miami on lockdown; Looters arrested;

OVERNIGHT VIDEOS: Door-to-door searches in the Keys | 2 babies born during storm | 2 Palm Beach County officers die

SEPT. 11 EVENTS

6:46 AM ET: Ceremonial Sept. 11 American flag unfurling ceremony on memorial side of Pentagon at sunrise.

8:46 AM ET: President Trump and Melania lead a moment of silence in remembrance of those lost on Sept 11, 2001. White House South Lawn.

9:11 AM ET: Sept. 11th Pentagon Memorial Observance Pre-Ceremony with the reading of names.

9:30 AM ET: VP Pence makes remarks during ceremony. Flight 93 Natl Memorial, Shanksville, PA. Watch live on Fox News and FoxNews.com

9:30 AM ET: Secretary Mattis, Joint Chiefs Chair Dunford lay a wreath and make remarks at the Sept. 11th Pentagon Memorial Observance Ceremony.

9:35 AM ET: President Trump and Melania participate in a 9/11 observance. Pentagon’s National 9/11 Memorial.

7:11 PM ET: Tribute in Light returns for one night as a tribute to all those who were lost on 9/11.

PAGEANT POLITICS

Miss North Dakota, Cara Mund, was named Miss America 2018 Sunday night in Atlantic City following a night of political questions ranging from the Trump administration’s alleged collusion with Russia to Confederate monuments.

The event got political after the Miss America candidates were asked multiple questions about the current political climate and President Trump during the question-and-answer session.

NFL PARTY SHOOTING

The unidentified gunman opened fire inside the party at a single-family home off Spring Creek Parkway around 8 p.m., local reports said. A total of seven were killed in the melee while another two were hospitalized.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley said police initially responded to a report of shots fired. When the first officer arrived and went inside the home, the officer confronted the suspected shooter.

US CALLS FOR SANCTIONS VOTE

The United States called for a vote Monday on new U.N. sanctions against North Korea, though exactly what measures would be in the resolution remained a mystery.

Security Council diplomats, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly because talks have been private, said the U.S. and China were still negotiating the text late Sunday.

