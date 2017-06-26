AINSLEY EARHARDT GOES ONE-ON-ONE WITH IVANKA TRUMP

Ivanka Trump joins Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt for an exclusive interview, beginning at 6 a.m. ET on “Fox & Friends.” Ivanka, who serves in the White House as an assistant to the president, appeared on “Fox & Friends” on June 12 discussing the James Comey hearing, her role in the White House and the treatment by the media.

SENATE’S HEALTH CARE PLAN IN TROUBLE?

After five Republicans announced they would not support the current version of the Senate’s health care plan, others said Sunday they want to wait for the Congressional Budget Office’s analysis before pressing ahead for a vote. Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said in interviews they would like to wait and review the CBO score before pressing ahead to vote. “It’s hard for me to see the bill passing this week,” Collins said, adding it would be “extremely difficult” for the White House to be able to find a path to attract conservative and moderate votes.

TRUMP UPBEAT ABOUT PASSING OBAMACARE OVERHAUL, AMID GOP SENATORS’ CONCERNS

PRICE BACKS SENATE HEALTH CARE BILL, ADMITS GETTING VOTES WILL BE TOUGH

TOP DEM: OBAMA SHOULD HAVE DONE MORE TO COUNTER RUSSIAN ELECTION-MEDDLING

Rep. Adam Schiff, the top-ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday the Obama administration should have done more to counter Russia’s meddling in the U.S. election. “I think the administration needed to call out Russia earlier, needed to act to deter and punish Russia earlier, and that was a very serious mistake,” Schiff, of California, said. Schiff added that President Barack Obama may have been worried that doing more against Russia would have looked like he was “trying to tip the scales for Hillary Clinton” and did not want to give in to the notion that the election was “rigged” against Donald Trump

PIRRO: I AM AFRAID SOME CRAZY LEFTY IS GOING TO TRY AND ASSASSINATE TRUMP

SPICER: TRUMP’S REMARKS ABOUT POSSIBLE COMEY TAPES BROUGHT OUT TRUTH

‘PHARMA BRO’ STILL IN THE PUBLIC EYE DESPITE ADVICE

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” defied his attorneys’ advice to lay low before his federal securities fraud trial starts. Shkreli, who became a pariah after raising the cost of a life-saving drug 5,000 percent, has been preening for cameras and trolling on social media, potentially complicating his defense in the trial, which begins Monday. “I’m excited,” Shkreli said of the trial in a brief phone call last week to the Associated Press. “I can’t wait.”

PILOT TELLS PASSENGERS TO ‘PRAY’ AFTER PLANE SUFFERS SERIOUS ENGINE TROUBLE

NIKKI HALEY AND SON HECKLED AT NEW YORK RESTAURANT

PROF WHO CRITICIZED OTTO WARMBIER WON’T RETURN TO SCHOOL

An adjunct anthropology professor at the University of Delaware who drew anger by criticizing the American college student who died being held captive in North Korea will not be returning to teach. “Katherine Dettwyler, who last taught in the spring as an adjunct faculty member, will not be rehired to teach at the University in the future,” a statement from University of Delaware read. Dettwyler said in a since-deleted message on Facebook and in the comments section of an article about the late college student on the website of conservative magazine, the National Review, that “Otto Warmbier got exactly what he deserved.”

COMING UP ON FNC

FOX BUSINESS COVERAGE

Japanese airbag maker Takata files for bankruptcy: Japan’s Takata, the firm at the center of the auto industry’s biggest ever product recall, filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States and Japan. (Click for more)

Wall Street week ahead: Oil’s drop could leave a stain on earnings (Click for more)

