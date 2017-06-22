MORNING BRIEF: President Trump at Iowa rally talks on immigration, border wall, economy

President Trump celebrated two more Republican victories in congressional special elections Wednesday and talked up the prospect of legislation to repeal and replace ObamaCare at a campaign-style rally in Iowa.

“I hope we are going to surprise you with a really good plan,” Trump told a crowd of just under 6,000 people in Cedar Rapids. “I’ve been talking about a plan with heart. I said, ‘Add some money to it!’

HERE ARE A FEW OTHER TOPICS HE DISCUSSED:

CHANGE IN WELFARE POLICY FOR IMMIGRANTS GEORGIA ELECTION SOLAR PANEL BORDER WALL

Meanwhile, Trump is expected to announce whether or not he has secret Comey tapes.

‘ACT OF TERRORISM’

The stabbing of a police officer at a Michigan airport Wednesday by a Canadian citizen who yelled “Allahu Akbar” and referenced people being killed in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan is being investigated by the FBI as an act of terrorism, officials said.

NEW CAPTIVES?

The Taliban released a new video on Wednesday showing an American and an Australian captive they abducted last August, the second such footage of the hostages.

The two men — an American identified as Kevin King and an Australian man identified as Timothy Weekes — were abducted outside the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, where they work as teachers.

CASTILE SHOOTING

In the moments after a Minnesota police officer fatally shot Philando Castile, his handcuffed girlfriend began screaming in the back of a patrol car as her 4-year-old daughter begged her to stop.

COMING UP ON FOX NEWS CHANNEL

10:45 ET PM: Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly press conference. Watch live on FoxNews.com.

11:30 ET PM: House Speaker Paul Ryan holds his weekly press conference. Watch live on FoxNews.com