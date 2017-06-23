Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price told Fox News Thursday night that repealing and replacing ObamaCare “has to be done.”

“We’ve got prices going up, we’ve got deductibles going up, premiums going up,” said Price, a former Republican congressman. “We’ve got people who have an insurance card but they don’t have any care because they can’t afford the deductible. So, where we are right now is in a terrible place in the individual and small group market. That’s what we’re trying to fix.”

NORTH KOREA: WE DIDN’T TORTURE AMERICAN

North Korea on Friday has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.

Warmbier returned to the U.S. last week in a coma. Pyongyang’s explanation was that he had contracted botulism. U.S. doctors, however, said he apparently suffered “respiratory distress,” and the oxygen supply to the brain was cut off.

‘LIFE-SAVING ACTION’

A Detroit federal judge issued a two-week stay Thursday halting the planned deportation of more than 100 Iraqi Christians back to their country of origin.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark A. Goldsmith responded to a habeus corpus petition filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of 114 immigrants by staying the deportation orders until he decides whether he has jurisdiction to hear the case.

COURT-MARTIAL?

The missing Navy sailor who prompted a massive sea search off Japan and was found in his ship’s engine room was reportedly moved to a brig this week in San Diego before possible court-martial charges, The Navy Times reported.

COMING UP ON FOX NEWS

