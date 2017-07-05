MORNING BRIEF: Trump faces delicate diplomatic dance with Putin meeting

President Donald Trump is headed back to Europe hoping to make a better impression as he lands in Poland Wednesday where he hopes to show his alliance with eastern European NATO allies. The visit comes just days ahead of his first ever meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The White House won’t say what the two will talk about, but has confirmed the meeting is set for Friday afternoon.

“Well there’s no specific agenda,” said White House National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster. “It’s really going to be whatever the president wants to talk about.”

FOOD STAMPS IN DECLINE

Officials are seeing fewer food stamp recipients under the new administration as some states have moved aggressively to push those who can work back into the job market and eventually off the program.

In Alabama, the number of those recipients declined from 5,538 to 831 between Jan. 1 and the beginning of May – an 85 percent drop.

Food stamp rolls swelled under the Obama administration as states were allowed to waive work requirements for able-bodied adults due to the 2009 economic stimulus.

‘NEVER ACCEPT A NUCLEAR N. KOREA”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson vowed Tuesday the U.S. would “never accept a nuclear-armed North Korea. This comes as Pyongyang successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The U.S. military conducted their own “precise firing” demonstration in response just off the coast of the Korean Peninsula in response to what it called North Korea’s “destabilizing and unlawful actions.”

U.S., South Korean and Japanese officials say the North Korean missile flew for about 40 minutes and reached an altitude of 1,500 miles, which would be longer and higher than any similar North Korean test previously reported. It also covered a distance of about 580 miles.

North Korea successfully test-launched ICBM, US officials confirm

