Morning brief: Trump mulling repeal-only health bill, adviser says

President Trump is open to a repeal-option if Republicans cannot reach an agreement over the July 4 recent, a White House aide said Sunday. Marc Short, the White House’s legislative director, said on “Fox News Sunday” Trump was making weekend calls and believed senators were “getting close” on passing a bill. However, Trump also believes that a repeal-only legislation should also be considered, something that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has completely dismissed.

President Trump kept up his Twitter barrage against the mainstream media Sunday, saying that the “dishonest media will NEVER keep us from accomplishing our objectives” hours after he tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit whose face was obscured by the CNN logo. It was not immediately clear who produced the 28-second video, which appears to be a doctored version of Trump’s 2007 appearance on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The president in the past has branded the media as “the opposition party” and “the enemy of the American people.” He has taken particular aim at CNN, calling the network “fake news.”

Brendt Allen Christensen was arrested in the kidnapping of Yingying Zhang, a Chinese scholar at the University of Illinois, on Friday. Authorities said Christensen used his phone in the months leading up to the June abduction to research abduction fantasies, including a thread titled “Abduction 101” and “planning a kidnapping.” Christensen was arrested after agents monitoring him heard him tell someone he had kidnapping Zhang and held her against her will. Authorities said he kidnapped Zhang during the day as she headed to sign a lease for an apartment. Authorities believe Zhang is dead, but a body has not been recovered.

The 280 airports that send direct flights to the U.S. must have explosives-detecting scanners within 21 days, one step the Department of Homeland Security has mandated to avoid a broader ban on laptops aboard flights. U.S. officials are giving 180 affected domestic and international airlines four months to make other security enhancements including more intensive passenger screening and monitoring of planes on the ground, according to a memo the International Air Transport Association sent to its member carriers after the DHS announced new security measures on Wednesday.

There are two ways of looking at the Roman Catholic Church under the rule of Pope Francis: an increasingly tolerant, inclusive, mercy-based charity, or a spectator blood-sport between ideological rivals who will reconcile their differences. Under the second scenario, Francis just scored what might be a knockout punch. (Click here to read more)

