A scaled-down version of President Donald Trump’s travel ban took effect at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, with none of the dramatic scenes of protest and chaos that greeted the original version of Trump’s executive order five months ago.

The Departments of Homeland Security, State and Justice went ahead with the implementation after the Supreme Court partially restored the order earlier this week.

Trump administration says ‘I do’ to adding fiances to travel ban exemptions

Who does Trump’s executive order block from entering the US?

‘TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT’

Radio host Dana Loesch defended a video ad she fronted on behalf of the National Rifle Association Thursday, saying that liberal critics’ reaction to it was “insane.”

Loesch told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that the ad, titled “The Violence of Lies” was recorded in April. It features images of violent protests against conservative speakers at the University of California at Berkeley and attacks on supporters of President Trump.

GRETA FIRED

Greta Van Susteren is out at MSNBC less than six months after she started at the cable channel.

Van Susteren broke the news of her own ouster Thursday, tweeting “I’m out at MSNBC” shortly before the network issued its own announcement. Van Susteren’s husband, John Coale, told CNNMoney, “They let her go,” and added that she and MSNBC were “working out contract issues now.”

UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANT WINS SUIT

A man from El Salvador in the U.S. illegally who sued San Francisco after police turned him over to immigration authorities in violation of the city’s sanctuary law is set to be awarded $190,000, his attorney said Thursday.

Pedro Figueroa-Zarceno, 33, reached the settlement agreement with the city attorney’s office, said Saira Hussain, a staff attorney at the Asian Law Caucus who represented Zarceno. The agreement must be approved by the Board of Supervisors.

