Morris Claiborne set to return for Dallas Cowboys

With the return of star cornerback Morris Claiborne and several other defensive starters, the Dallas Cowboys are healthier than they have been all season.

As if the Dallas Cowboys needed another massive advantage as they enter the divisional round of this year’s playoffs, the team will be greeted by a number of defensive playmakers. Most importantly, Morris Claiborne has finally healed after sports hernia surgery. The necessary surgery was a result of a groin injury Claiborne suffered back in October during a matchup against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. Ultimately, this means Claiborne will be available for this weekend’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Jerry Jones appeared on Dallas radio recently, where he updated the status of Claiborne.

“He’s going to have rust because he’s been off but some of the things that he does you can’t coach. They’re not necessarily from experience. They are just his natural gifts and we’ll benefit from those. We certainly know he was playing at the highest level and best level he’s played his career before he got his setback, his injury. I’d hope he can take right back up where he left off. That’s probably optimistic, but we will certainly be better off for him being out there then we would be if he were watching the game.”

The tremendous young talent Claiborne possesses will only improve a Cowboys’ secondary that has struggled immensely since the start of this season. To begin, the Dallas defense has allowed 4,167 passing yards this year; seventh-most in the NFL. The Cowboys also forced nine interceptions this season, which was the fifth fewest in the NFL. Morris Claiborne’s return will ease pressure of the respectable Dallas pass rush, which forced 36 sacks in 2016.

Containing Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers must be Dallas’s priority. The return of a game altering defensive back like Claiborne, as well as defensive line mates Tyrone Crawford, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Terrell McClain will greatly assist the Cowboys in this aspect.

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on