Mortar rounds reportedly land at Kabul airport after Mattis arrival

Several small rockets exploded in the eastern part of the Kabul international airport on Wednesday, just hours after U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis arrived in the country, sources told Fox News.

Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, said Wednesday that at least five people were injured. An official said at least six mortar rounds were fired.

Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack on his official Twitter account.

Mattis and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg are in Kabul for a visit and were scheduled to hold a joint news conference with Afghan president Ashraf Ghani.

Ghani says special forces troops have brought the attack under control.

Mattis called the attack a crime.

President Trump has recently announced a new strategy for Afghanistan, recommitting to the country and declaring during a prime-time address back in August that U.S. troops must “fight to win.”

Mattis said the U.S. will send an additional 3,000 troops to the country to assist in training Afghan security forces in the fight against the Taliban, Reuters reported.

The director of the Kabul airport said all flights have been halted as result of the mortar attack at the airport.

