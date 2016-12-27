Most amazing American League games of 2016

Angels: 10-3 win on Sept. 3 at Seattle

In a banged-up, otherwise-down year for the Angels, there were still great moments, and the ongoing highlight reel that is Albert Pujols‘ career provided many of them. The stately slugger seemingly made history with every big hit, and on this night, that was the case. Pujols hit two home runs, giving him 588 for his career to move past Frank Robinson (586) for ninth on the all-time list. Pujols had already passed Reggie Jackson, Rafael Palmeiro, Harmon Killebrew and Mark McGwire earlier in the year and finished 2016 with 591 career homers, which puts him in position to eclipse 600 in ’17. Full recap >

Pujols’ second home run

LAA@SEA: Pujols mashes two-run homer to left-center

After passing Frank Robinson for ninth all-time, Albert Pujols drives a two-run homer to left-center in the 2nd for his second dinger

Astros: 5-3 win on May 11 vs. Indians

The Astros didn’t reach the postseason in 2016, but their young, exciting core of players had them battling in contention until the final weeks of the season. That spirit was evident throughout 2016 and in this particular game. The Astros had a lead in the ninth when the eventual AL champions tied it up. The game lasted seven more innings, into the 16th, when Astros infielder Marwin Gonzalez ended the five-hour-plus nail-biter with a walk-off two-run homer that sent the Minute Maid Park crowd home happy. Full recap >

Must C: Gonzalez ends it in 16th

Must C Clutch: Gonzalez hits walk-off homer in 16th

Marwin Gonzalez lines a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the 16th inning to give the Astros a 5-3 win

A’s: 8-5 win on May 17 vs. Rangers

A’s slugger Khris Davis had a breakout season at the plate, with 42 homers, and three of those came in this game, including a grand slam that walked it off in the ninth after Texas had taken the lead. Davis had six RBIs in the game, which the slugger punctuated in true Bay Area style with a Steph Curry jump-shot re-enactment while rounding third base. Full recap >

Davis crushes three home runs

TEX@OAK: Davis crushes three, including walk-off slam

Khris Davis hits three home runs vs. the Rangers, solo shots in the 2nd and 6th innings followed by a walk-off grand slam in the 9th

Blue Jays: 7-6 win on Oct. 9 vs. Rangers in Game 3 of the AL Division Series

This ALDS rematch was as emotionally charged as the previous version, in 2015. Game 3 was a big part of that, and it went all the way to the 10th inning. With the game tied at 6, Josh Donaldson led off with a double and moved to second base when the Rangers elected to intentionally walk Edwin Encarnacion. With one out, Russell Martin hit a bouncer to shortstop Elvis Andrus, who flipped to second baseman Rougned Odor for one out. Odor’s throw to first was in the dirt and was not handled cleanly by Mitch Moreland. That was all Donaldson needed to let it ride by rounding third and diving home with the series-sweeping run. Full recap >

Must C: Blue Jays soar into ALCS

Must C Clinch: Blue Jays walk off in the 10th inning

Rougned Odor throws wildly to first on a potential double-play ball, allowing Josh Donaldson to sprint home with the series-clinching run

Indians: 3-0 win on Oct. 19 at Toronto in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series

The Indians were working with a short-staffed starting rotation because of injuries to Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar, so they turned to rookie left-hander Ryan Merritt in Game 5 of the ALCS, and the kid delivered. Merritt, a 24-year-old with a previous total of 11 Major League innings under his belt, pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up only two singles. The tough Cleveland bullpen took it from there and closed out the victory to send the team to its first World Series since 1997. Full recap >

Merritt’s scoreless start

ALCS Gm5: Merritt keeps Blue Jays scoreless in 4 1/3

Ryan Merritt keeps the Blue Jays scoreless over 4 1/3 innings, allowing two hits while striking out three in ALCS Game 5

Orioles: 3-2 win on Sept. 28 at Toronto

One of the best stories for the 2016 Orioles was the emergence of Mark Trumbo as the Major League home run champion. Trumbo got the O’s rally started in this game in the eighth inning with a solo shot, trimming the Blue Jays’ lead to 2-1, and Hyun Soo Kim put a wrapper on it with a two-run homer in the ninth as the Orioles stayed in the race for the AL Wild Card. Full recap >

Statcast: Kim’s go-ahead HR

BAL@TOR: Statcast measures Kim’s go-ahead homer

Statcast of the Day: Statcast measures the exit velocity and launch angle for Hyun Soo Kim’s go-ahead home run in the 9th inning

Mariners: 16-13 win on June 2 at San Diego

It was rally time in San Diego, and the Mariners were ready. Things started out, well, quite poorly, to say the least, as Seattle was losing, 12-2 after five innings. But two innings later, the entire picture had changed. The Mariners scored nine times in the seventh to take the lead and became the first team since 2009 to rally from 10 runs down and win a game, winning one of the craziest games of the MLB season in the process. Full recap >

Must C: Mariners’ epic comeback

Must C Comeback: Mariners erase a 10-run deficit

Down 10 runs after the 5th inning, the Mariners scored five in the 6th and nine in the 7th to defeat the Padres, 16-13

Rangers: 7-6 win on May 15 vs. Blue Jays

These teams had scuffled, literally and figuratively, during a charged 2015 ALDS, and in the finale of their second series in 2016, things got heated again. With the Blue Jays leading, 6-3, the Rangers scored four times in the seventh, taking the lead on Ian Desmond‘s three-run homer. In the eighth, Jose Bautista‘s hard slide into Odor at second base sparked a confrontation between the two, which led to a benches-clearing incident that highlighted the competitive rivalry between the two clubs. Full recap >

Must C: Tempers flare in Texas

Must C Clips: Tensions boil over in Arlington

The benches clear and fists fly after Jose Bautista slides hard into Rougned Odor in the 8th inning of the Rangers’ win vs. the Blue Jays

Rays: 3-2 win on April 5 vs. Blue Jays

The Rays won their first game of 2016 in bizarre fashion. After second baseman Logan Forsythe hit a two-run homer in the eighth to give Tampa Bay the lead, things got weird in the ninth. With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the final inning, the game ended on a controversial call when the umpiring crew ruled that Bautista was out at second base on the new slide rule, giving the Rays the victory with a double play. Full recap >

Must C: Rays win after review

Must C Conclusion: Rays win on reviewed double play

The Rays hold on to beat the Blue Jays after an apparent game-tying error is reviewed to show the runner interfered with the fielder

Red Sox: 6-5 win on May 14 vs. Astros

When it came to the Red Sox in 2016, much of the talk centered around the final season of the great David Ortiz, and Big Papi factored into this one in a big way. Ortiz homered in the third inning for his 513th career round-tripper, which broke a tie with Ernie Banks and Eddie Mathews for 22nd place in MLB history. Then he tied the game with a rare triple with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and hit a walk-off double in the 11th. The two-base hit was the 600th double of Ortiz’s career. Full recap >

Ortiz’s walk-off double

HOU@BOS: Ortiz comes up clutch with walk-off double

David Ortiz hits a walk-off double as the Red Sox take the win in the 11th and Ortiz picks up the base as it marks career double No. 600

Royals: 8-7 win on May 28 vs. White Sox

The Royals showed the grit that helped them win the previous year’s World Series with one unforgettable never-say-die ninth inning. Down 7-1 vs. White Sox closer David Robertson, the Royals rallied, and after Tommy Kahnle replaced Robertson, they continued, with Drew Butera tying the game and Brett Eibner winning it. That’s a seven-run comeback in the ninth if you’re scoring at home, a rarity even for the rallyin’ Royals. Full recap >

Must C: Royals’ amazing comeback

Must C Comeback: Royals score seven in the 9th to win

The Royals score seven runs in the bottom of the 9th inning for an improbable come-from-behind win over the White Sox

Tigers: 10-7 win on June 30 at Tampa Bay

As if borrowing a page from the Royals’ handbook, the Tigers orchestrated a dramatic ninth-inning comeback of their own at Tropicana Field. Down, 7-2, Detroit put up an eight-spot in the top of the ninth, with outfielder Cameron Maybin‘s three-run double putting them ahead for good. Full recap >

Must C: Tigers stun the Rays

Must C Comeback: Tigers rally back, stun the Rays

Down five runs heading into the 9th, the Tigers rally back to score eight runs in the inning to stun the Rays and go on to win, 10-7

Twins: 12-5 win on Aug. 1 at Cleveland

The Twins were rebuilding in 2016 and never got into the pennant race, but they were capable of some offensive fireworks and occasional dominant outings by talented young pitchers. They put both facets of that potential together in this game against the eventual AL champs. Rookie slugger Max Kepler went 4-for-6 with three homers and six RBIs, stalwart first baseman Joe Mauer had four hits and a homer of his own, and Minnesota racked up 19 hits to back rookie right-hander Jose Berrios, who earned his second Major League win. Full recap >

Twins’ five-homer game

MIN@CLE: Twins crush five home runs vs. Indians

The Twins drill five home runs in the game, including three from rookie Max Kepler and one each from Joe Mauer and Eddie Rosario

White Sox: 2-1 win on June 1 at New York Mets

It took 13 innings, but the White Sox gutted out a quality Interleague victory in the home park of the defending National League champions with some timely hitting by an unexpected source and some good old-fashioned small ball. Chicago reliever Matt Albers led off the top of the 13th with an opposite-field double, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Jose Abreu‘s sacrifice fly. Albers pitched the bottom of the 13th to make his big hit and run stand up. Full recap >

Albers doubles in the 13th

CWS@NYM: Albers leads off the 13th with a double

White Sox relief pitcher Matt Albers hammers a double to left-center field to lead off the 13th inning

Yankees: 5-3 win on Sept. 28 vs. Red Sox

One of the most long-standing and heated rivalries in sports had one of its signature games of the 2016 season in the last week of New York first baseman Mark Teixeira‘s career, and the big man rose to the occasion. Down, 3-0, the Yankees scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and in the fourth-to-last game of Teixeira’s wonderful ride through the big leagues, he hit his first walk-off homer, a grand slam that sent Yankee Stadium into utter bedlam and clinched the club’s 24th consecutive winning season. Full recap >

Teixeira’s walk-off grand slam

BOS@NYY: Teixeira wins it with walk-off grand slam

Mark Teixeira completes the Yankees’ 9th-inning comeback with a clutch grand slam to center field that walks it off for New York