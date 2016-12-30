Most embarrassing fashion fails of 2016
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen showed more than she bargained for at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. A gust of wind blew up her dress to reveal the model was not wearing underwear. Talk about embarrassing!
chrissy-teigen
Kim Kardashian
Kim definitely knows how to grab your attention. The reality star stepped out in a sheer dress sans bra and ugly metallic silver boots. She was attending her husband Kanye’s concert in New York City in September.
kim-kardashian
Bella Hadid
Sometimes less is not more, Bella.
bella-hadid
Ben Affleck
ben-affleck
Kacey Musgraves
So much purple and so much poof! What was the country star thinking?!
kacey-musgraves