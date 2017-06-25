Most eye-catching moments from Sunday at Sonoma Raceway

Monster Energy Series racing at Sonoma Raceway is always unpredictable and crazy.
Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 didn’t disappoint.
Check out the most exciting moments from a Sunday afternoon at the 1.99-mile road course in California’s wine country.
Ka-Chow!
John Lasseter, Chief Creative Officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, sits in the Toyota pace car as he was the honorary driver prior to the race. Lasseter and company are celebrating the recent release of “Cars 3.”
Patriotic flyover
F-15 Eagles from Oregon Air National Guard soar over the Sonoma road course as red, white and blue smoke billow from behind the jets.
Climbing up the hill
Pole-sitter Kyle Larson leads the field up the hill to Turn 1 after taking the green flag.
Dale and Danica collide
Hard racing between Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) and Danica Patrick (10) at the entrance of Turn 11 resulted in Earnhardt spinning out of control. Patrick was unable to avoid him as both cars received significant damage.
Ricky wrecks
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. takes his No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford back to pit road after making heavy contact with Danica Patrick in Stage 2.
Dust storm
Denny Hamlin drivers through a hug cloud of dust and dirt through Turns 1 and 2.
Twisted turns and sheet metal
Brad Keselowski’s damaged No. 2 Team Penske Ford flies through the Sonoma turns as Matt Kenseth (20) follows closely behind.
First win of the year
Kevin Harvick gives a fist pump to his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team after winning his first race of the 2017 Monster Energy Series season.
Victory Lane celebration
Harvick lets out a roar in Victory Lane after winning his first race at the California road course.
Wine toast
Harvick toasts a gauntlet of wine in Victory Lane, a tradition after every race as Sonoma is nestled right in the middle of California’s wine country.
