Most powerful USA cars

Two high performance cars from the same company with 6.2-liter supercharged V8s? Hmmm, sounds familar. But while the power outputs of these two are identical, their engines are a little different. The Corvette’s gets a dry sump oiling system that’s better for the track, while the ZL1 uses a tried and true wet sump design. The ‘Vette also beats the Camaro on manual transmission gear count 7 to 6. But the ZL1 automatic comes back strong with an all-new 10-speed automatic, while the one in the Z06 makes do with just eight.