Nash spent 10 seasons with the Phoenix Suns battling the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference. Because of that rivalry, he said early the next summer, ‘For me, it would be hard to put on a Lakers jersey.’ Not long afterward, he was putting on a Lakers jersey, the result of a sign-and-trade deal that created a Hall of Fame-bound backcourt of Nash and Kobe Bryant. But joining a star-studded Lakers team turned out to be an epic failure.

