Motel 6 Cactus Bowl Live Stream: Watch Boise State vs Baylor Online

Despite the name, the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl should be a high scoring game between the Baylor Bears and Boise State Broncos on December 27 from Phoenix, Arizona. Here’s how you can watch online.

The Boise State Broncos won 10 games for the second time in head coach Bryan Harsin’s third season. They finished the season at 10-2. The Broncos have won the Mountain West Conference just once since joining in 2011 but they’ve still been relatively successful under Coach Harsin. Particularly on the offensive side of the ball, where they have two 1,000-yard receivers (Thomas Sperbeck and Cedric Wilson) as well as running back Jeremy McNichols. McNichols has rushed for 1,663 rushing yards and a conference-leading 23 rushing touchdowns this season. The Broncos enter their bowl game looking to cap off their season with a big Power-5 conference victory.

The Baylor Bears had a pretty unforgettable season, finishing up at 6-6. But nonetheless, they are bowl eligible. Baylor dropped their last six games of the season after starting the season 6-0. They lost quarterback Seth Russell for the season on November 12 to a broken ankle. Baylor officials let go of head coach Art Briles at the beginning of the season due to sexual assault allegations that surrounded the football program. The Bears went 65-37 in eight seasons under Briles but his mishandling of the team’s off-the-field issues were too much for administration to handle. Jim Grobe took over as head coach to replace Art Briles.

The Motel 6 Cactus Bowl enters its 26th year as an FBS bowl game. Last season’s matchup between Arizona State and West Virginia produced a 43-42 shootout, with the Mountaineers winning in the end. This season’s matchup between Baylor and Boise State could produce similar results. Here is all the live stream information.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 27

Start Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Venue: Chase Field

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Matchup to Watch for: The Boise State Broncos face a Baylor defense that allows 434.4 yards of offense per game. With quarterback Brett Rypien under center, the Broncos should fare very well on offense. Rypien has thrown for 3,341 passing yards and 23 passing touchdowns this season.

Prediction: Boise State 45 – Baylor 28

