Mother, 3 children struck by car while walking along road

Authorities in New York say a mother and her three children have been struck by a car and injured while walking along the shoulder of a road in a busy shopping area.

Ramapo (RAM’-uh-poh) police say the woman was pushing her infant son in a stroller when a car hit them and her two daughters Monday afternoon.

They were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Video of the scene shows a stroller lying on its side and a car with a smashed windshield.

The driver of the car, 62-year-old Albert Gomez, has been charged with assault, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. He’s being held on $150,000 bail. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

___

Information from: The Journal News, http://www.lohud.com