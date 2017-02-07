Mother of backpacker slain in Australia criticizes Trump

The mother of backpacker slain in an Australian hostel has written an open letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, rejecting the decision to label her daughter’s death as “terror attack.”

The slaying of 20-year-old Mia Ayliffe-Chung and fellow Briton Tom Jackson was on a list of 78 attacks the White House says were “executed or inspired by” the Islamic State terror group — and under-reported by the media.

Rosie Ayliffe says the possibility that the two Britons died last year in a terror incident was discounted early in the investigation.

She says: “This vilification of whole nation states and their people based on religion is a terrifying reminder of the horror that can ensue when we allow ourselves to be led by ignorant people into darkness and hatred.”