Mother, young son found dead in New York City apartment

New York City police say a woman and her 4-year-old son have been found dead in their Harlem apartment.

Police went to the apartment on West 153rd Street at 8:15 a.m. Monday and found the bodies of the 36-year-old woman and the child.

Police say the woman had an electrical cord around her neck and the boy was found dead in the bathtub. Their names were not immediately released.

The city medical examiner will determine the cause of death for both victims. Authorities are investigating whether the deaths were homicides or a murder-suicide.