Motley scores 24; No. 6 Baylor holds off Oklahoma St. 72-69

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Johnathan Motley scored 24 points to help No. 6 Baylor hold off Oklahoma State 72-69 on Wednesday night

The Bears led by 13 points with 4:13 to play, but Oklahoma State’s pressure defense made it a game. The Cowboys could have taken the lead in the final minute, but Baylor’s Jo Lual-Acuil blocked Jawun Evans’ layup. After Baylor’s Manu Lecomte made two free throws with 14 seconds to play, Evans and Phil Forte missed 3-point attempts that could have tied the game for Oklahoma State.

The Bears (21-3, 8-3 Big 12), who had lost their previous two games, trail conference leader Kansas by one game. Baylor also defeated the Cowboys 61-57 in Waco on Jan. 7.

Jeffrey Carroll scored 20 points and Evans added 16 for the Cowboys (15-9, 4-7). Oklahoma State had won five straight and were coming off an 82-75 win at then-No. 7 West Virginia .

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears could not afford too many more slip-ups if they were to be in position for a possible No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They barely hung on for a quality win that likely will help them in the eyes of the selection committee.

Oklahoma State: Back-to-back wins over Top 10 teams would have been a great feat for first-year coach Brad Underwood, but the Cowboys couldn’t quite pull it off. The Cowboys still have the potential for an at-large NCAA berth, but their conference record leaves them with little margin for error.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts TCU on Saturday. TCU has won three straight and has worked its way into the upper half of the conference standings.

Oklahoma State plays at Texas on Saturday. The Longhorns are 10-4 at home and are coming off a win over Iowa State.

—

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

—

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Hoops Dynasty Recruit, Game Plan & Compete For Prizes

Play Now!