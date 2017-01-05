Motorcyclist gets struck by lightning mid-race, still finishes in 15th place

A Slovakian motorcyclist competing in the Dakar Rally in South America encountered an unexpected and scary obstacle this week when he was struck by lightning midway into the third stage of the race.

According to the UK’s Independent, 43-year-old Ivan Jakes was riding through a storm approximately 180 miles from the finish line in Argentina’s Salta province when a bolt of lightning struck his body. The charge resulted in pain in Jakes’ left arm — but incredibly, he kept riding and managed to finish 15th overall in the stage.

“Thank God he didn’t put his feet on the ground,” one of Jakes’ teammates told MotorSport.com, “because it would have been like a ground wire.”

Ivan Jakes of Slovakia riding on and for KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA JAKES DAKAR TEAM competes between Villa Carlos Paz and Termas de Rio Hondo in the 2016 Dakar Rally on January 4, 2016 near Dean Funes, Argentina. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Getty Images/Getty Images

Jakes was treated at a hospital after the stage and returned to action the next day, per the Independent. He is currently in 14th place overall.

Jakes has also joined that poor cross country runner who got run over by a deer as one of the most incredible endurance athletes to persevere through a terrifying act of nature.

The Dakar Rally is an off-road endurance event that covers approximately 500 to 560 miles per day. It wraps up on Jan. 14.