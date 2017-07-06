Moustakas headed to All-Star Game after winning Final Vote

Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas will be spending an extra night in Miami after winning the AL All-Star Final Vote contest.

Moustakas, already slated to appear in the Home Run Derby, beat out Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Logan Morrison, New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius, Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts and Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus.

Moustakas has been on a tear of late, homering in five straight games while driving in seven and scoring seven times over that span. Moustakas has a career-best 25 home runs on the season, along with a .275 batting average, 44 runs scored and 54 RBIs.

The Royals third baseman will join teammates Salvador Perez, who was voted in as the AL’s starting catcher, and pitcher Jason Vargas at the All-Star Game.

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner won for the National League.