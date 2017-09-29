MS-13 continues targeting young immigrants for gang, as police efforts ramp up

The notorious and violent MS-13 gang continues to tighten its grip in communities across the United States by tapping into young, vulnerable immigrant children and giving them a sense of family, experts say.

MS-13, which originated in Los Angeles in the 1980s, has spread like wildfire to the east coast, growing their numbers most recently by targeting unaccompanied minors who’ve crossed the southern border.

“MS-13 has a powerful marketing strategy in which they offer a family for these children,” Angel Melendez, special agent-in-charge of the ICE Homeland Security Investigations unit in New York, told WJLA.

He said unaccompanied minors made up about 30 percent of recent arrests against the gang.

MS-13 is believed to have more than 10,000 members in the U.S., a mix of immigrants from Central America and U.S.-born members. The gang entrenched itself in Central America when its leaders were deported.

The gang, whose motto is “kill, rape, control,” is known for its use of gruesome tactics, including hacking and stabbing its victims with machetes. It has been tied to a wave of recent violence on Long Island, just east of New York City, and has been linked to brutal killings in other states.

A former MS-13 gang member told WJLA the group target minors because they are more likely to get a slap on the wrist for any crimes they might commit.

“They have no boundaries. They are not afraid to kill kids, parents, cousins – they are not afraid,” he added. “As long as they are sending the message they are sending, they are not afraid to do what they have to do.”

MS-13 has become a prime target of the Trump administration, which discusses its violence in suburban, immigrant communities in an effort to build support for a broader crackdown on immigration. President Trump directed federal enforcement to focus resources on combating the transnational gangs.

For federal prosecutors who have long worked to quash the gang, the new emphasis is rewarding.

The Department of Justice announced Thursday the arrest of more than 3,800 gang members across Central America and in the U.S. More than 70 people have been arrested during roundups in Los Angeles, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Long Island and Columbus, Ohio.

Among those charged is Edwin Manica Flores, known as “Shugar,” who investigators say led the gang’s East Coast operation from prison in El Salvador, according to a racketeering indictment unsealed in Boston Thursday.

Flores’ indictment highlights how the gang operates across international borders, including how gang leaders were told not to wear clothes and colors associated with MS-13 to avoid attention from law enforcement, authorities said.

According to the indictment, Flores specifically told them to avoid wearing blue and white Nick Cortez shoes, Newsweek reported.

“Dressed like that, the enemy can see you, the police can arrest you, and boom, to El Salvador,” the 35-year-old reportedly told gang leaders in tapped phone calls. “To a great life there, one must be humble, you know, to avoid being detected.”

“The more work we do down [in Central America], the more it helps us here,” said David Rybicki, a deputy assistant attorney general in the Criminal Division, who oversees the organized crime and gang unit. “We can’t effectively work on our cases here without information from El Salvador.”

These recent indictments will change gang dynamics, said Zach Terwilliger, who prosecuted gangs in the Eastern District of Virginia before taking a position in the deputy attorney general’s office.

“The gang feels as though it’s under a microscope,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.