MSP Identify Victim in Sunday Murder in Princess Anne

Maryland State Police continue to look for a suspect in a murder Sunday afternoon in Princess Anne. The victim is identified as 31 year old Arthur Alford of Salisbury. His body was found on the ground in a residential community on Freetown Road around 3pm. Alford was taken to PRMC in Salisbury where he was later pronounced dead – officials are waiting for the results of his autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death. Police ask anyone who was in the area of Freetown Road around 3pm or has information to contact them at 443-260-3700.