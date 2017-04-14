UPDATED: MSP Investigating Death of Man in Eden

UPDATED – 5:30pm – Maryland State Police have identified the man found dead in the backyard of a home on Flower Hill Church Road in Eden early Friday morning. He has been identified as 22 year old Walter Whitehead of Salisbury. The investigation into his death is ongoing. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results by the Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

The body of a man was found in the backyard of a residence on Flower Hill Church Road in Eden, Maryland Friday morning just before 7am. Maryland State Police say the body was spotted by a neighbor who called police. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy and identification. Police are still investigating, but have no further details.