MSP Looking for Missing 16 Year Old Salisbury Boy

Maryland State Police are looking for a missing 16 year old who was last seen at an apartment on Delaware Avenue in Salisbury just before 8:30 Friday night. Darnell Cannon takes several medications for ADHD, depression and anxiety. He’s 4’ 11” and about 100 pounds with braids in his hair – a short dreadlock style. He was last seen wearing gray pants, lime green, white and turquoise colored checkered shirt and green and gray Adidas shoes. If you have information on his whereabouts – contact Maryland State Police in Salisbury.