Mueller looking to interview Spicer, Priebus and others as part of Russia probe

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is looking to interview a range of current and former White House staffers – including top former aides Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus – as part of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Fox News has learned.

The investigators want to speak with aides connected to Donald Trump Jr.’s controversial meeting at Trump Tower last year with a Russian lawyer, among other incidents.

The Washington Post first reported that Mueller is specifically looking to interview a half-dozen Trump associates connected to those episodes.

The list includes press aide Hope Hicks and White House Counsel Don McGahn, as well as Spicer and Priebus – who until recently served as White House press secretary and chief of staff, respectively.

Mueller has not requested to speak with the president himself, Fox News is told.

According to the Post, investigators also are interested in perspective the advisers might have on discussions about President Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey and the response to warnings that former national security adviser Michael Flynn withheld information about his discussions with the Russian ambassador.

Democrats have particularly pointed to the Trump Tower meeting to argue collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election. The Trump campaign has denied the accusations.

Trump Jr.’s meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya was revealed in July.

TRUMP JR. SAYS HE WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT CLINTON’S ‘FITNESS’ FOR OFFICE IN RUSSIAN LAWYER MEETING

On Thursday, Trump Jr. appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee and told congressional investigators that he agreed to last year’s meeting with the Russian attorney promising dirt on Hillary Clinton because he was interested in any information on the Democratic candidate’s “fitness, character or qualifications.”

In a prepared opening statement, the president’s son again denied any Russia collusion claims and sought to explain the nature of contacts he has had over the years with Russian individuals.

“I did not collude with any foreign government and do not know of anyone who did,” he said.

Fox News’ John Roberts contributed to this report.