Muggy, stormy conditions to make comeback in northeastern US late week

Humid air will surge northward and lead to an uptick in showers and thunderstorms across the northeastern United States late this week.

The increase in humidity and wet weather will follow a comfortable and rain-free Fourth of July for a majority of the Northeast.

The return of sticky conditions will not mark a comeback of widespread highs in the upper 80s and 90s F similar to what occurred several times in June.

Instead, temperatures will stay capped in the 70s and lower to middle 80s from the central Appalachians through New York and New England on Thursday and Friday.

The extent of precipitation late week will likely dampen how hot it gets, according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

Temperatures could quickly spike into the upper 80s and lower 90s where there are several dry and sunny hours, especially around the Interstate-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to New York City.

Clouds and wet weather will increase in response to one system sweeping northeastward from the Plains and another diving southeastward from Canada.

How these systems interact will determine the extent of the late-week downpours. Regardless, residents and travelers should expect an increase in delays on the road and in the air for a time later this week.

Fans headed to Major League Baseball games in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City, may need to come prepared for a rain delay with ponchos, umbrellas and waterproof shoes.

It is not out of the question for rainfall to be heavy enough to trigger flash flooding in some communities, especially in areas that have been hit hard recently by localized downpours.

At the very least, ponding of water on roads can lead to slick and slow travel.

Thunderstorms could be locally heavy and gusty, perhaps reaching severe criteria, as drier air pressing southward clashes with the moist air surging north at week’s end.

Behind the stormy conditions, another wave of drier, more comfortable air is anticipated to sweep southeastward across the region over the weekend.

