Muhammad Wilkerson puts ‘red dot’ on Justin Pugh

It’s always a treat for tri-state area sports fans when the Jets and Giants battle each preseason. Now the contest may have a little extra spice to it because of two players who could face off in the trenches.

Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh started things off with an incendiary tweet.

At the airport and I forgot a hat. They only have @nyjets hats. All of them untouched. Literally not one @Giants hat left…Wonder why? ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â€” Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) July 7, 2017

Jets defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson then added fuel to the fire.

lol bro now u got the red dot see you 8/26 a MetLife RT @JustinPugh: At the airport and I forgot a (cont) https://t.co/7CwfpJslBo â€” Muhammad Wilkerson (@mowilkerson) July 8, 2017

While it may be tempting to hook this drama into our veins given a July devoid of action, it seems unlikely there will be further fireworks on the field when these two teams play on August 26 with the regular season close by.